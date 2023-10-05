Efforts Renewed to Name Gazebo After Longtime No. Castle Councilwoman

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

There is a new push to name the gazebo at Armonk’s Wampus Brook Park in honor of the late North Castle councilwoman Becky Kittredge.

Supervisor Michael Schiliro proposed the idea last week a couple of years after the most recent attempt to recognize Kittredge’s contributions to the town did not materialize.

A plaque or some other reference at one of the town’s most recognizable places would take into account her accomplishments and dedication to North Castle throughout her life, he said.

“I think of all of the things that are a possibility, the gazebo to me is the right one,” said Schiliro, who served with Kittredge on the board for four years, from 2008 until the end of her tenure.

Kittredge served on the North Castle Town Board for 32 consecutive years, being elected for the first time in 1979. She died in August 2013 at 69 years old.

A couple of years ago Schiliro had raised the idea but it fizzled at the time.

The idea to name the gazebo for Kittredge received the support from Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto at last Wednesday’s Town Board meeting. DiGiacinto was close friends with Kittredge throughout her life.

“I think the gazebo just sort of embodies her, her spirit, her love for the town,” she said. “I think it’s a great idea.”

While the idea seems straightforward, there are several entities that are being contacted to make sure they’re in agreement with the effort. First, Councilman Matt Milim said he would reach out to the Lions Club to make sure they’re on board. The original gazebo at the site was built in 1967 through the organization’s efforts.

The gazebo was completely rebuilt in 2014, and had undergone repairs in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

Then the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will be notified as well as the Landmarks Preservation Committee, Schiliro said. Finally, North Castle Historical Society President Ed Woodyard said he would also bring up the matter with that organization.

He reminded the Town Board that while almost everyone in town knew Kittredge and her contributions were extensive, any tribute should be understated.

“Becky was very, very modest about her accomplishments,” Woodyard said. “She was larger than life and everyone who has been in this town and knew her, has got a complete repertoire of Becky stories that are just wonderful.”