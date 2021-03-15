Duo Arrested in Greenburgh After Defrauding an Elderly Wisconsin Resident

Greenburgh Police arrested two Bronx residents after they swindled an elderly Wisconsin resident of over $15,000.

Dale Brown, 34, and Jeanelle Cruz, 32, were both arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a D felony. They are being held pending arraignment by Greenburgh Town Court.

On Saturday, the Onalaska Police Department in Wisconsin contacted the Greenburgh Police Department after an elderly resident of Onalaska reported she had been defrauded $15,500. The resident claimed to have received a call from a person who stated their grandson had been in an accident in White Plains, according to police.

The victim was told their grandson could avoid having a summons issued if they sent $15,500 to an address in the Town of Greenburgh.

The Greenburgh Detective Division along with the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the incident, with surveillance of the address where the victim’s money was sent to revealing an unoccupied home located in the White Plains section of Greenburgh, officials said.

During the investigation, a Brown was observed removing the victim’s package from the front stoop of the unoccupied home, police said. He then entered a vehicle and attempted to drive away, with police later stopping the vehicle and arresting both occupants – Brown and Cruz.

The Greenburgh Police Department warns all residents that this is one of the many scams being attempted today. Police warned that residents should never send money when solicited over the phone.

If you receive such a call, residents are advised to call the police department 914-989-1700.