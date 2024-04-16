Drug Education Can Positively Impact Lives of Young People During 4/20

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Marcel Gemme

New York became the 16th state to legalize cannabis, and following the legalization, full festivals about cannabis were inevitable.

4/20 Day will be celebrated in many areas of the state. At some festivals, there will be sampling of new products, designated smoking areas and how-to programs.

Recreational cannabis has become more mainstream, and the market is growing significantly. As a result, it will have influence on the lives of children, teens and young adults, whether through social media or adults in their lives who use cannabis recreationally. Children and teens, for example, may have questions about 4/20 Day.

Parents and educators can use drug education to positively impact the lives of young people and help answer questions about cannabis and the risks involved with using marijuana at a young age.

According to survey data, an estimated 1.6 million adults in New York State 18 and up reported using cannabis in the past 30 days, and over half of those adults consume marijuana less than 20 days per month. Roughly 6 percent are daily cannabis users.

Survey data from the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics found that 8.31 percent of youth in New York State, ages 12 to 17, used drugs in the last month. Among those youth, 86 percent had used marijuana in the last month.

During 4/20 Day, drug education can have a positive impact; for instance, parents and educators should keep the conversations age-appropriate. Speaking with a five-year-old is much different than speaking with a teenager. Use language and examples a child or teen would understand. Teach them about the dangers and what to avoid.

Most importantly, put yourself in your kid’s shoes. This can be especially important for teenagers as they face social pressures and situations at school, among friend groups or through social media. Make a point of understanding what they are up against.

When speaking to them about cannabis, stay calm and relaxed, stay positive, don’t lecture and be clear and concise about rules and boundaries without using threats or scare tactics.

However, it’s ok to set rules, guidelines and expectations and create rules together as a family or class. Parents and educators can be clear about the consequences without using scare tactics or lecturing; clearly state what you expect regarding cannabis use.

Choose informal times to have conversations about cannabis, and do not make a big thing about it. Yet, continue talking to them as they age, and let them know you are always there for them.

Finally, speak to them about peer pressure and talk with them about having an exit plan when they are offered marijuana. Peer pressure is powerful among youth, and having a plan to avoid drug use helps children and students make better choices. Ultimately, it is about assisting them to make good choices as they age.

Marcel Gemme is the founder of Substance Use Prevention Education (SUPE), an online drug education platform, and has been helping people struggling with substance use for over 20 years. His work focuses on education, prevention and rehabilitation.