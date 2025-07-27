Drink Up! Staying Hydrated in the Summer Heat

We are part of The Trust Project

Dr. Renu D. Muttana, Nephrology

As the mercury rises, so should your awareness around proper hydration.

If you’re sweating, you’re losing water. “About 60% of our body is water. We need water for the maintenance of our organ systems, immune system, weight management, and joints,” says Dr. Renu D. Muttana, a board-certified Nephrologist, or physician who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of kidney disorders, with White Plains Hospital Physician Associates and Scarsdale Medical Group.

Here, she offers tips for staying hydrated this summer.

Know the Signs

Thirst, fatigue, headache, dizziness, low energy, decreased urination, and/or confusion are potential signs that you’re dehydrated and need to increase your fluid intake.

“If you’re sweating excessively, you need to replace that water,” Dr. Muttana says. If the symptoms do not improve or progress with persistent dizziness, fast heart rate or worsening fatigue, seek medical attention.

Eat Smart

“Fruits and vegetables are a good source of water,” Dr. Muttana says. Peak summer produce like strawberries, cucumbers, and melons pack high water content.

Choose the Right Drink

The average person needs 2.5 to 3 liters, or 10-12 8 oz. glasses of fluids per day. “At least half of that should be water,” advises Dr. Muttana. Sports drinks, sodas, and juices hydrate, but often come loaded with sugars, while alcohol and large quantities of caffeine can actually have a diuretic effect, increasing the production of urine.

Think Ahead

Don’t wait until you’re dehydrated to course correct. “If you’re planning activity outside, think about your hydration level going into it,” she recommends. “You should be continually drinking water. I always drink water as soon as I wake up—that starts things off, [so you don’t] realize it’s noon before you drank anything.”

Dr. Renu D. Muttana is a board-certified nephrologist and internal medicine practitioner at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates and at Scarsdale Medical Group. For an appointment, call 914-235-8224.