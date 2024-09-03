Don’t Ignore the Connection Between Substance Use and Suicide

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Marcel Gemme

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. During this month, prevention organizations, survivors, mental health advocates and community members unite to promote suicide prevention and awareness.

One important aspect of suicide prevention is recognizing the connection between substance use and suicide. Suicide prevention and substance use prevention campaigns are always working together to save lives.

Substance use, such as alcohol and opioid use disorders, for example, significantly increases the risk of suicidal ideation, attempts and death. These are generally the two most implicated substances in suicide risk.

According to Suicide Data for New York State, it is the 15th leading cause of death in the state and the second leading cause of death for adults ages 25 to 34. Annually, there are over 1,600 suicide deaths in the state.

National alcohol abuse statistics show there is an average of 6,701 annual deaths in New York State attributed to excessive alcohol use. While two-thirds of these deaths are from chronic causes, many are likely linked to suicide.

The risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior is elevated with acute alcohol intoxication and chronic alcohol use or dependence. The same applies to opioid use. Pain, for example, causes alterations to how the brain’s reward center works. This can potentially lead to riskier use of opioids and result in an increased vulnerability to suicide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 13.2 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.8 million made a suicide plan and 1.6 million attempted suicide. In 2022, 49,000 Americans died by suicide, per the CDC.

Fortunately, prevention campaigns work and increase awareness surrounding substance use and suicide. Anyone can take action today by knowing simple things, such as dialing 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress.

Locally, there is the New York State HOPEline Services, 1-877-8-HOPENY (467369) or text HOPENY (467369). Toll-free and confidential and helps people struggling with addiction.

We must all work to change the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention. There are actions that anyone can take to help and give hope to those who are struggling. Consider some of the following pointers:

Ask, do not beat around the bush, but ask someone how they are doing and if they are thinking about suicide. Acknowledging and talking about suicide reduces suicidal ideation. Be there for that person and they will feel less depressed, less suicidal and less overwhelmed. Keep them safe and help them stay connected. When lethal means are made less available or less deadly, the frequency and risks of suicide decline. Moreover, the hopelessness subsides when you help that person create a support network of resources and individuals. Most importantly, maintain contact, follow up and see them in person as frequently as possible. This is a critical part of suicide prevention, along with always learning more about prevention and awareness.

However, this process is not bulletproof, and we must recognize there are countless instances of individuals taking their lives and giving no indication or red flag they were suicidal. But if we can keep changing the conversation, breaking down the walls of stigma and making the resources accessible, more people may ask for help before it is too late.

Marcel Gemme is the founder of Substance Use Prevention and Education (SUPE) and has been helping people struggling with substance use for over 20 years. His work focuses on a threefold approach: education, prevention and rehabilitation.