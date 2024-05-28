Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dominick Trombetta on May 22. He was 91.

Dom was born in Manhattan on July 17, 1932, to Ralph and Vincenza Trombetta. His life was devoted to service, family and faith.

He graduated from Columbus High School in the Bronx in 1950. Dom was drafted into the army and served in the infantry in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. Following his discharge, he received several medals of honor, including a Bronze Star.

Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Norma, while passing by the dry cleaners she was working at. They married in October 1957 and were together for 65 years before Norma’s passing in March 2022. Together they started a family in the Bronx and had three children: Ralph, Steven (Nancy) and Mark (Mary Ellen). They raised their children in the Bronx until moving to Hawthorne in 1973.

Dom began working as a mechanical designer at Del Electronics in Mount Vernon, and eventually moved to work closer to home as a medical designer at MLA in Pleasantville, from where he retired in the late 1990s. Dom was a family-oriented man who strived to improve the life of his family. To further accomplish this, he attended Westchester Community College at night following a full day of work. After graduating with his associate’s degree, he took on a second design engineering job at night in Yorktown Heights.

Dom and Norma were loyal parishioners of Holy Rosary Church in Hawthorne. In retirement, Dominick enjoyed spending time in his garden with Norma, woodworking, reading and watching his beloved Yankees. They enjoyed their regular get-togethers with the “lunch bunch” and taking walks through their neighborhood, stopping to chat and pick up the neighborhood gossip along the way.

In addition to his children, Dominick is survived by his sister, Vickie McCabe; grandchildren Lauren, Alex, Gabrielle, Francesca, Tyler, Dillon and Ben; and nieces Donna and Debbie McCabe.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Hawthorne on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dom’s name to the

Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org/donate.