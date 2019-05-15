DOCTR Derma Care, Peekskill

Yorktown resident Dr. Tawfiq Rahman is president of DOCTR Derma Care, which is located in Peekskill Central Market.

Rahman explained last week what derma care is. “Basically, it’s skin care rejuvenation,” he said. Skin care rejuvenation is provided in a variety of ways at DOCTR Derma Care.

Microdermabrasion and chemical peels, two of the procedures offered at DOCTR Derma Care, take off the top layer of the skin, Rahman said. “We’re exposing the newer, healthier skin at the bottom,” he noted. “We shed our skin every 20 to 30 days normally, so we’re just speeding up that process and it is healthier and younger.”

In microdermabrasion the skin is cleaned and cleansed then is peeled, Rahman said. “You’re physically taking off the top layer,” he said. “We add a serum on top of that to really go deep inside. And then after that we clear that off and then we have a diamond tipped machine that uses suction. It’s painless.”

The procedure takes between 20 and 30 minutes, he said. His competitors make take up to 90 minutes to perform it.

The products used in his procedures are approved by the FDA, Rahman said. “Anyone can open up a shop and say they’re doing skin care,” he said. “But we don’t really know what’s inside what they’re using.”

Other skincare providers can say they are using extracts and oils in their chemical peels, but his products have been tested through clinical trials, Rahman said. Chemical peels differ from microdermabrasion because there is little more downtime for patients who have the procedure, he said. “The skin actually literally starts peeling off,” he explained, adding the treatment is not painful.

Microdermabrasion, which takes between 20 and 30 minutes is helpful for those who have acne, Rahman said. “Acne is probably one of the main reasons” for people seeking is services, particularly those in their 20s and early 30s, he said. After four or five treatments improvements can be seen in his patients, Rahman said.

What his business offers are much lower prices than his competitors, Rahman said. “Other people are ripping you off,” he said. “I’m just taking less of the profit and giving it back to the people.”

“Skin care is very important. It’s the largest organ of the body,” Rahman said. “Skin care is actually the most diagnosed cancer in America.” By caring for your skin, “you’re taking precautionary measures for overall health,” he said.

DOCTR Derma Care is located on the second floor of the Peekskill Central Market, 900 Main St. For more information call 877-266-0300 or send a message on Instagram to @doctor.rahman.