Do-Nothing Republican House is Hurting the U.S. and its Long-Held Ideals

I write today because I am so deeply upset with what Mike Lawler and this Congress and what they have done to our standing in the world. We in this district helped create the least successful Congress since the start of the Civil War; we helped hand over the keys of government to a party that refuses to govern. Since the mid-terms, we have seen Congress descend into madness and now we are all seeing its true obstructionism laid bare.

Republicans preach about border security but refuse to vote on a bill to address that, they pearl-clutch about Israel and Taiwan security assistance and every day the people of Ukraine die while vital security assistance is denied. For what? Nothing more than social media likes and to appease the nakedly authoritarian wing of the Republican Party and the approval of Trump. The only theater of war that Putin and men of his ilk have seen success is in the American Congress. Every day Putin sees military failure in Ukraine and stunning victory in Washington.

This ineffectiveness isn’t limited to foreign fields of battle, but it damages us daily. Bills are not being passed and Congress has just barely agreed to simply keep the government running. That is not how a functioning democracy runs.

House Republicans have abdicated any responsibility in government, and their feckless, cynical and weak majority in the House has proven this. We look shambolic and disorganized. How can our allies trust us? How can we provide the needed services and functions of government if the House is content to do nothing? No one is good enough for Trump, no act of political cowardice great enough or humiliation low enough for Trump. Republicans will actively torpedo their own bills all just to satiate the ego of one man.

Mike Lawler has made clear he cares about truly nothing. He will back the speaker as even conservative bills languish on the floor. He has done nothing but make a few TV appearances to pretend to be moderate while marching in lockstep with the MAGA movement when politically advantageous to him. He is absent in his district, he is absent in governance, but he seems only interested in placating the MAGA movement in a sad effort to maintain relevance.

Mike Lawler is a man not equal to these times; he has proven time and again to stand for nothing. In these grave times, everything is being challenged, from America’s standing in the world, American border security, the post-war global order and, yes, the idea of American democracy are all hanging by a thread. Our Congress seems to be willing to sell out the entire American ideal and our allies to please one man. We deserve and need better.

Thank you,

Zach Disador

Southeast