Divisive, Misleading Social Media Posts Are Hurting Mount Kisco

Dear Mount Kisco Neighbors,

My name is Jean Farber and I am a candidate running for a seat on the Village Board. I know many of you over the years through my 10 years of service as a past Village Board member from 2010 to 2020, serving under two different mayors. I was fortunate enough to serve the last three years on the Village Board as deputy mayor. I chose to step away from that position as a family health issue forced me to take a pause.

Mount Kisco board members are constantly faced with decisions, some more controversial than others. I am so troubled and saddened by the destructive online accusations and misinterpretations being spewed over the internet. I am appalled by ongoing aggressive attacks and oft-times misleading information to inspire fear, division and hate. The meanness and name calling are out of control. Recently, more than 1,300-plus viewers on “Next Door,” many not residents of Mount Kisco, are seeing information my team and I can readily challenge or explain. Mount Kisco needs fast damage control.

I have had the pleasure of working diligently and proudly with both mayoral candidates and respect them both. I have particular admiration for my running mate Lisa Abzun and for Karine Patiño. They discuss, debate and wrestle with decisions.

Today, I am proud of Mount Kisco’s survival after COVID’s years of damage. I am proud of all of you who helped us rebuild, beautify and stabilize financially. I refuse to participate in the online negative campaign strategy. Importantly, I fear, as a longtime local realtor, that devaluation of our homes will happen if potential new residents are exposed to the destruction cited in erroneous postings. The divisive environment, rhetoric and deliberate manipulation or misinformation peddled on Next Door and other social media is undermining our community.

Keep Mount Kisco strong! Please support me and my running mates, Lisa Abzun and Karine Patiño, on Nov. 7, or vote for us early beginning on Saturday, Oct. 28 at our local library.

Jean Farber