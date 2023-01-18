Disputed Cell Tower in Cortlandt Approved by Planners

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 140-foot Verizon Wireless cell tower that was opposed by a group of residents was narrowly approved by the Cortlandt Planning Board last week.

At the Jan. 10 meeting at Linda Puglisi Town Hall, the Planning Board voted 4-2 to support the facility at 52 Montrose Station Rd. Voting in favor of the tower were Thomas Bianchi, Steven Kessler, Jeffrey Rothfeder and Suzanne Decker. In opposition were Nora Hildinger and Peter McKinley.

One of the conditions imposed by the board is Homeland Towers will be required to submit scoping documents before a building permit is issued.

During several public hearings, a large contingency of residents in the area urged the board to reject the application and consider other locations.

Terry Kardos and her husband were among the vocal opponents. She maintained the board and the town’s consultant Michael Musso of HDR failed to follow the Town Code and take resident’s concerns seriously.

“This has not been handled well and has been unfair,” Terry Kardos said. “We feel we have done everything we should do as respectful citizens. There doesn’t have to be one site to provide all coverage.”