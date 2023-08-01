Dismissing Concerns About Crime is the Height of Hypocrisy

I am writing in response to a letter to the editor that claims “we have nothing to fear but fear itself,” dismissing residents of the 17th Congressional District who have real, valid concerns about crime.

For most of the year, crime in New York City has been tracking near or above last year’s levels. The writer of last week’s letter is claiming that because one less person a day has been murdered, assaulted, robbed or been a victim of car theft or other major crimes in New York City, that concerns about crime are unreasonable and “fear-mongering.”

Based on the writer’s assessment, we are supposed to ignore the fact that, based on current trends, New York City’s level of crime this year will remain at or near a 15-year high, with major felonies being more in line with 2006 than any year since.

I know many of my neighbors are worried about crime, worried about cashless bail and worried about progressive politicians like Mondaire Jones who care more about the rights of criminals than protecting law-abiding citizens. It is the height of hypocrisy to dismiss concerns about crime while supporting policies and politicians that make crime worse.

I applaud Congressman Lawler for his focus on tackling crime and for his consistent work in supporting the brave men and women in law enforcement. It matters a great deal to me and other residents of the 17th District that we have a congressman so committed to public safety.

Michael McGuinn

Retired Mount Pleasant Police Sergeant

Valhalla