Differing Views From Mt. Kisco Officials on Local ADU Legislation

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mt. Kisco Village Board members expressed a divergence of opinion on local accessory dwelling unit legislation proposed by Mayor Gina Picinich during the board’s first public meeting last Monday to discuss the idea.

Late last year, Picinich, citing the need for the village to protect itself against any action the state might take regarding housing along with adding more units that are less costly for those with more moderate incomes, said she would formally introduce the proposal early in 2023.

Under the draft legislation, the measure would allow homeowners in any of the village’s single-family residential zones to have a second dwelling that would be at least 400 square feet but at least 30 percent smaller than the primary residence. The unit would have to contain a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and living area, the owner must live on site and it would have to conform to all zoning codes.

Other requirements would be the need to provide an off-street parking space; county Department of Health approval would be mandated if the property is on a septic system; and the applicant would have to go through a Planning Board review, although the application fee would be $500 rather than $5,000. There could also be only one accessory unit per lot.

Picinich said the advantage would be to increase and diversify housing stock and give older homeowners the opportunity to generate additional income through renting.

“There are situations where seniors or older folks who have a reduced income want to be able to stay in their house, and one of the ways in which they can do that is to create an apartment and rent that out within their home,” she said. “So this would provide additional income for seniors.”

Trustee Anne Bianchi expressed some skepticism that the legislation would have the desired effect. She said Mount Kisco has an abundance of multifamily housing, and with the state’s eviction moratorium still in place, older residents might be hesitant to take on the risk and responsibility of having an accessory unit.

“It’s a huge problem throughout the state,” Bianchi said of the eviction moratorium, now nearly three years old. “I’m not saying it’s a problem in Mount Kisco, but it’s a difficult issue that you need to be aware of.”

Deputy Mayor Lisa Abzun and Trustee Karine Patino appeared supportive of the proposals. Abzun said the affordability aspect is a key factor in favor of backing the legislation.

Patino said Westchester is experiencing a “housing crisis” that requires an urgent response. Accessory units have historically been used to provide more affordable housing in many locations.

“(Accessory dwelling units) aren’t such a crazy concept,” she said. “It’s not like it hasn’t been tried, and I agree it’s something we may not have had on our radar, (but) it’s an opportunity right now that we have to come together and draft something that’s reflective of the needs of the village and the needs of the people that would otherwise be affected if we don’t move on this.”

The most ardent opponent against the legislation was Trustee Karen Schleimer, who last month expressed skepticism about the proposal. She said that the village struggled with the proliferation of units that were overcrowded and failed to comply with the village code.

“The legislation is flawed. The concept I think has a lot of serious questions,” Schleimer said. “I also think that we have to look back historically at Mount Kisco; we have spent 40 years to try and get rid of accessory apartments.”

Picinich responded that the village had sought to crack down on illegal apartments, not on legal multifamily residences.

Board members will spend a couple of weeks reviewing the entire legislation and are expected to provide additional feedback at an upcoming meeting.