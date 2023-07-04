Did Mt. Kisco’s Smith Avenue Really Need to Be Repaved?

While Mount Kisco’s streets are in an average state of repair, with some needing more attention than others, I must take exception to the recent repaving of Smith Avenue. Using it regularly, I was shocked to see it getting a complete do-over, at who knows what expense. There are other main arteries that could certainly use a touch up, such as Lexington Avenue.

I am sure the property owners on Smith Avenue are happy with the results but one wonders about priorities, not to mention waste of tax dollars.

Joe Baldwin|

Mount Kisco