Diana Most Qualified to Lead Yorktown and Protect Quality of Life

Dear Fellow Yorktowner,

Given my time devoted to Yorktown issues, I feel compelled to talk about the issues that apply to local government decisions.

The so-called national issues are very different and separate from local town issues.

Ideally, to be qualified to run for local government, making sound decisions regarding budgets, infrastructure and safety requires experience with these issues.

We have many individuals who volunteer their time, knowledge and talents to protect the quality of life in Yorktown. These residents come from all sides of the political aisle.

Your quality of life and that of your family should be determined by someone who has the proven record and experience and what it takes to keep you and your family safe, protect the values of your property and spend your hard-earned tax dollars wisely.

Tom Diana, candidate for town supervisor, is the most qualified. A former councilman and deputy supervisor and now supervisor as well as police officer qualifies him to address the needs of our community.

Yorktown was recently chosen the “Safest Small Town” in the U.S. (MoneyGeek, May 2023). That’s thanks to leaders like Tom Diana. Re-elect him so he can continue to serve our community.

Anthony (Tony) Grasso

Yorktown