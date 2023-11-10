Diana Leads GOP Board Sweep in Yorktown Election

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana earned his first full two-year term leading the only town he has known with a victory over Democratic challenger Jann Mirchandani on Election Day.

Diana, 67, who was appointed supervisor after Matt Slater joined the State Assembly in January, received 5,438 votes (54%) to 4,612 (46%) for Mirchandani, a first-time candidate.

“While I am disappointed in the outcome of our Council races, I could not be prouder of the campaign we ran. We focused on the important issues facing our community, and elevated the most critical issues facing our country; citizen participation and supporting democracy,” Mirchandani, 55, said. “I am grateful to the many, many volunteers and supporters who worked tirelessly to help us get our message out. This was by no means a solitary pursuit. It was every bit a team effort. I’m appreciative of the many notes I’ve received since the results came out. It means a lot.”

A retired police officer, Diana was first elected as a councilman in Yorktown in 2015 and was reelected in 2019. Up until a few weeks ago, he owned a heating oil business for years with his wife.

In the race for two town board seats, Councilman Ed Lachterman won a third four-year term as the top vote-getter with 5,356. Joining the board will be Patrick Murphy, who will replace Councilwoman Mary Capoccia after finishing second with 5,291 votes.

Falling short were Mirchandani’s New Day running mates Steve Shaw, who received 4,540 votes, and Tom Marron, who received 4,420 votes.

“Thank you to everyone for their support throughout the campaign. Looking forward to serving Yorktown for the coming years!” Murphy stated on Facebook.

The lone Democrat to prevail was Town Clerk Diana Quast, who fended off the challenge of Jenna Lennox Belcastro by a margin of 5,243 to 4,829.

Town Justice Gary Raniolo was reelected to a new term running unopposed.