Diana Honored with Road Naming, Field Tribute Also Planned

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Former Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana was a lifelong Shrub Oak resident and his name will forever be part of the community following an honor bestowed on him by the colleagues that he last served with.

Last week, the Yorktown Town Board unanimously renamed a portion of East Main St. in Shrub Oak near the John C. Hart Library “Supervisor Tom Diana Memorial Highway.”

Meanwhile, the board is also planning to add Diana’s name to the Granite Knolls complex on Stoney St., which is a short distance from where Diana and his family lived.

“We know he loved Shrub Oak,” Deputy Supervisor Ed Lachterman said. “He was supervisor for a short time. His impact came as Tom. It truly is beautiful to see the tributes. It’s about the life of a man. It’s about what Yorktown is about.”

Diana died unexpectedly Jan. 5 at the age of 66, less than a week after being sworn-in for his first full two-year term as supervisor. He had served in the position last year after being appointed to fill a vacancy created when former Supervisor Matt Slater was elected to the state Assembly.

Lachterman said the board received several suggestions on how to honor Diana. Town Clerk Diana Quast spearheaded an effort to rename Granite Knolls. More than 1,100 signatures were collected on petitions supporting that proposal.

“He gave his all to everything he did and he deserves recognition for his outstanding service to our community,” Quast said as Diana’s widow, Donna, fought back tears sitting behind her in the front row at Town Hall. “There wasn’t a day that went by that Tom didn’t talk about that park.”

Councilman Patrick Murphy agreed having Diana’s name attached to Granite Knolls was a fitting tribute.

“His blood, sweat and tears were up there. He saw it from beginning to end,” Murphy said.

Councilman Sergio Esposito said it was “a no-brainer” to honor Diana both on East Main St. and at Granite Knolls.

“I don’t think it’s too much to do both,” he said.

Prior to being supervisor, Diana served eight years as a councilman and was a former town police officer.

On March 7, the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission supported the Granite Knolls tribute.

“We’re all for it and let’s getter’ done,” Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Matthew Talbert told the Town Board.