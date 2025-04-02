Development in Mt. Pleasant – What’s Next? (Paid Reader Version)

As development projects take shape across Mt. Pleasant, we’ll be publishing a series of articles in the coming months to track the changes, the decision-makers behind them, and what it all means for residents. Reporter Mike Gold is leading the coverage, starting with a sit-down interview with Supervisor and IDA Chairman Carl Fulgenzi last week.

First up: Elwood Avenue in Hawthorne. The Mt. Pleasant Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has purchased the long-vacant Bel Paese restaurant site and plans to turn it into a 30-space parking lot with added green space. The town is also making infrastructure improvements to Elwood Avenue (Route 141), including new sidewalks, a roundabout, and historic-style streetlights, using a mix of town funds, IDA money, and a $1.5 million state grant.