Developers Unveil New 303-Unit Complex at Ribbon Cutting in WP

By Ryan Raicht—

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach was joined last week for a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the developers of the city’s latest completed construction project, a new 303-unit upscale apartment complex.

The Halden, which opened earlier this year, was built on a 70-acre property at 1133 Westchester Ave. by The NRP Group and the RPW Group adjacent to the property of the old IBM headquarters.

The apartments are contained in three five-story apartment buildings, each containing a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Each residence is furnished with quartz countertops, backlit bathroom mirrors, stainless steel appliances, tile showers, washers and dryers and luxury plank flooring. The Halden also contains numerous amenities for residents, including a gym, pool, bike storage room, children’s playroom, a parking concierge and a courtyard where people can grill.

Monthly rents range from about $2,600 to $5,800. There are 19 apartments that are affordable units, open to those who meet the income eligibility requirements.

At the July 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Roach spoke about how the project will help repurpose some of the increasingly empty corporate parks.

“Years ago, we saw an issue developing with corporate parks both along 287 and other parts of the county,” Roach said. “This is a great example of what we had in mind.”

Bridget Gibbons, director of economic development for Westchester County, said the project is not only bringing new housing, including the affordable units, but is creating jobs and vibrancy.

“This project is part of an emerging trend that has been transforming vacant office parks into new uses, such as Wegman’s, Lifetime Fitness and other uses,” Gibbons said. “These new developments are creating jobs and adding economic vibrancy to Westchester County. More importantly, this project adds more than 300 new housing units, of which 19 are affordable to those making less than 60 percent of the area median income.”

The buildings were also developed with an eye toward clean energy. Solar panels will generate more than 500,000 kilowatts of power, but residents also have the option to purchase on-site generated power at a discount.

The NRP Group teamed up with the RPW Group to bring what was considered a far-fetched dream a couple of decades ago to light.

“We’ve owned this site for 20 years. We first, I believe, filed plans for a hotel here in 2008,” said Andrew Weisz, president of the RPW Group. “We really could never get something done here for one reason. We couldn’t find the right partnership. I think we’ve created something quite unique here and the first true suburban live/work environments in the county and in the region.”

Roach said he is proud of the efforts his administration has taken to help revitalize White Plains.

“We believe we have the most robust program in the county, but we work really hard to make it successful for everyone involved and make sure we get people into the units as soon as they are available,” Roach said.

Residents have access to on-site shuttle service to the White Plains Metro-North station. The shuttle service also makes stops at Wegmans and Lifetime Fitness and in downtown White Plains.