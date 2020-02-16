Democrat Launches Campaign for Assembly Byrne’s Seat

Stephanie Keegan of Somers, a former educator, a mother and veteran’s advocate, has launched a campaign to unseat Republican Kevin Byrne in the 94th Assembly District, which represents the Putnam County towns of Putnam Valley, Mahopac, Southeast and Patterson, as well as parts of northern Westchester.

In a campaign video, Keegan explains that she was spurred to activism after her son passed away four years ago from an infection from IV drug use.

Her son, Daniel, served two tours of duty in Iraq over 26 months. When he returned home, he was suffering from PTSD and was unable to get the treatment he needed from the VA hospital. Daniel passed away before receiving his first appointment.

“For the last three years I have fought for people like Daniel, for families like mine,” she said. “I have been to Washington, I have spoken to lawmakers and advocated for the changes our families need. But we can’t wait for Washington. We need to invest in health care right here in New York – in mental health, in addiction treatment. We need to fight for our public health. We need to protect our natural resources. And we need to invest in our communities, because families who are struggling deserve access to the support they need.”

Through her advocacy, Keegan has worked on three bills that have passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support to benefit veterans. She said she plans on taking this track record of success to Albany in order to enrich the lives of families in the 94th District and around New York.

At her campaign kickoff event, Keegan was endorsed by local Democrats.

“We are excited and honored to support Stephanie Keegan for Assembly in the 94th,” said Putnam County Democratic Chairman Scott Reing. “I know Stephanie and I know the work she has done to make lives better for our veterans. I look forward to her continuing that work on our behalf in Albany.”

For more information about Stephanie Keegan, visit keeganfornewyork.com.