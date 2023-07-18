Deli Owner Arrested Twice for Multiple Illicit Acts

A local man, 47-year-old Derrick A. Rocco of Putnam Valley, the owner of Rocco’s Deli in Mahopac, was arrested twice in recent weeks for multiple illicit acts.

The first arrest was linked to an alleged attempt to take unauthorized pictures of a woman under her dress at a local grocery store, Carmel Police announced today, citing a July 4 complaint.

But the man was also arrested again and charged with three felony counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, one felony count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, and five additional felony counts of Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree.

Police say Rocco fled the scene of the initial incident in his car, before the arrival of Carmel cops.

A police probe also revealed a second victim at the store, which led to Rocco’s arrest. He was charged with two felony counts of Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree.

Rocco appeared before Judge Miller at Carmel Justice Court and was released on electronic monitoring pending his next court appearance.

However, on July 17, following a forensic examination of Rocco’s cell phone by Carmel detectives as well as Putnam County Sheriff’s Office investigators, additional search warrants were obtained for Rocco’s residence and place of business, and he was slapped with the other charges.

During the second arraignment, Carmel Town Justice Miller remanded Rocco to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.

A person who answered the phone at the deli on Tuesday afternoon did not want to comment, and referred any questions to Rocco’s wife.

“I think he’s still over there with the officers,” the person said. “In the jail, I think. I’m not too sure.”

A different source stressed the local Bucci family’s desire to make it publicly known that they are not associated with the the deli, having sold the business multiple years ago.

“This case continues to be an active investigation and more information will be provided when it is available,” the press release from Carmel police said, also noting the department’s request for the public to reach out to investigators with any other relevant details.

This story is breaking and will be updated when any new information becomes available.