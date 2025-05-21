Death Investigation Underway in Woods Across From Ben & Jerry’s in Mount Kisco

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

The Examiner subsequently published an update to this report, headlined Police: Body of Woman Found in Woods an ‘Apparent Suicide’; Not from Mount Kisco

By Adam Stone

A death investigation is underway Wednesday morning on East Main Street in Mount Kisco, directly across from the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop.

Several Westchester County Police patrol vehicles responded to the wooded area nearby, drawing attention from passersby, including a reporter.

A source confirmed that the body is that of an adult.

At least one officer at the scene wore a jacket identifying them as part of the department’s forensics unit, signaling that evidence collection is underway.

Lieutenant Jim Harrison of the Westchester County Police told The Examiner it is an active investigation, with further details expected later this afternoon, possibly by around 4 p.m.

Messages sent to Westchester County police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary a short time ago have not yet been returned. This developing story will be updated as new details become available.

Investigators are likely working to contact relevant individuals and establish a timeline to better understand what happened.

The County Medical Examiner’s Office had not yet arrived to perform an autopsy, so no cause of death had been determined as of late Wednesday morning. A police source said the office typically conducts a preliminary examination at the scene before completing the autopsy at the morgue. Toxicology tests may follow, and investigators are also expected to try to estimate how long the body had been in the woods.