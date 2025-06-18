Dear 2025 Fox Lane Baseball: A Historic Season to Remember

We are part of The Trust Project

This essay was submitted by a Fox Lane baseball parent who requested anonymity to keep the focus on the team and community rather than on the author.

Dear 2025 Fox Lane Baseball,

We want to thank you for the past few months.

Starting back in March, you brought families together, created friendships among fans, gave us memories of a lifetime and provided our community with something to rally behind.

We know it wasn’t easy, with the long practices, harsh weather, and stiff competition, but somehow, you found a way.

Not only did you win, and win a lot, but you did so with respect for your opponent and with the highest level of class.

You didn’t ask to be, but you became instant role models for future Foxes. You took that responsibility seriously and have represented the very best of what we want our community to stand for.

Proud does not begin to describe the feeling we have for every one of you. Sectional Champions, Regional Champions and First Runner Up to the NY State AA Title. One day, perhaps in the not-to-distant future, the Foxes will capture that elusive state title. Make no mistake about it, while some of you may not be in uniform, that title will be just as much yours.

You have created belief. Belief that what is perceived as impossible is possible.

Generations of Foxes will follow in your footsteps now knowing they too can and will compete as champions.

With everything you have given us over the past four months, we really have no right to request anything else.

But – we do have just one more ask: remember.

Remember you played through cold, rain, snow, heat, wind and even a few nice days.

Remember you trained, practiced and worked harder than any other team in the state.

Remember you played with heart, guts and grit.

Remember the home runs, spectacular plays and special moments.

Remember you played some of the best teams, highest recognized players and the hardest schedule in the Northeast.

Remember you redefined the word team, playing together and for each other like no one has done before.

Remember the wins and losses, which have made you stronger young men.

Remember the post-practice dinners, the winning celebrations and yes, even the tears.

Remember each other, the bonds and friendships you’ve built that will last a lifetime.

Lastly, remember you played like champions, because that’s exactly what you are.

Congratulations Fox Lane Baseball 2025 on a historic run: Sectional Champions, Regional Champions and First Runner Up to the NY State AA Title.

Always REMEMBER – we know we will!

Sincerely,

Your Fans on the Hill

#Fillthehill

#Foxesup