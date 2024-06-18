David Skehan

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

David Victor Skehan, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12.

Beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend, David loved the outdoors, playing football and traveling the world.

David is predeceased by his father, John Skehan. He is survived by his loving mother, Jayne Altieri; his only sister, Natasha Perez; five brothers, Freddy, Jason, John, Marc and Francis; his beautiful daughter, Hazel; and many nieces and nephews.

David will always be remembered for his kindness, his good heart and his vibrant personality. The memories we have of him will live on forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a trust for Hazel through a private GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/a3b0c672 .

Remember to check on your family and friends; you don’t have to fight alone.