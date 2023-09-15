Daughter of Slain Father in Patterson Raising Money for Final Expenses

The daughter of a father who was allegedly murdered by her brother last weekend is raising money for his final expenses.

A GoFundMe account created by Dorianne Cherry has already generated more than $11,000 from about 100 donors following the death of James C. Cherry, Jr., 56, allegedly at the hands of James C. Cherry, III Sept. 10 at their home on River Rd. in Patterson.

According to New York State Police, Cherry III was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 felony, for bludgeoning his father. He is being held without bail in Putnam County Jail.

“My father was my best friend, biggest supporter and my hero. He always came to my rescue when I needed it, even over the little things,” Dorianne Cherry wrote. “My friends and I would go over to his house just to hangout and laugh cause’ he was so funny, his energy was contagious. He gave the best hugs, best advice and cooked the yummiest food. I was my daddy’s little girl, his angel, I brought as much light into his life as he did mine.”

“We didn’t have much growing up, but he was the hardest working, loving father and tried to provide the best life he possibly could for us,” she continued. “He was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone, the type who would come out in the middle of a storm to lend a hand. A true blue collar man. He entered the Carpenters Union at 18, did his time and retired a year ago at 55.”

“I have never felt this kind of pain. My father did not deserve to suffer the way he did. I wish I could have done something. His life was ended too soon. He had so many plans and his entire life ahead of him. A huge piece of my heart is missing and nothing could change that. He was loved by so many people and will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Funeral services for Cherry, Jr. will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Cargain Funeral Homes Inc., 10 Fowler Avenue, in Carmel. After the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Cherry, Jr., will take place at 10:30 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Church, 14 Gleneida Avenue, in Carmel.

Following the Mass, he will be escorted to his final resting place, alongside his father, James Sr. (2005), at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Queens.

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/my-dad-james-c-cherry-jr.