DA’s Office Clinches Conviction in Domestic Violence Case

A Putnam county man was recently convicted for assault in the 3rd degree and endangering the welfare of a child stemming from a domestic abuse incident, the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office announced last week.

Anthony Scarfone was found guilty in a jury trial last week after he was arrested more than a year ago for allegedly attacking his girlfriend in their home in the presence of their child, who was 15 months at the time.

The victim suffered bruising to her neck, shoulder, and cervical strains at the hands of Scarfone, the DA’s office stated. The child was not harmed.

“I want to sincerely thank this woman for having the courage to come forward and to stay the course despite numerous delays during the pendency of this case,” District Attorney Robert Tendy said in a statement. “We will not tolerate domestic violence in our community and we encourage everyone to speak up about it. No one should be a victim of domestic violence, and we will do all we can to prevent it or hold accountable those who commit it.”

A jury of three men and three women needed only three hours of deliberation before reaching their guilty verdict.