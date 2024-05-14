Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Dallas Caskey, a beloved father, husband and brother, a treasured chef and a revered fisherman, passed away in Philadelphia on Apr. 24 after treatment for blood cancer.

Born in New York City on Jan. 18, 1964, and raised in Princeton, N.J., Dallas attended Littlebrook School, John Witherspoon Middle School, Princeton High School, the University of New Orleans and culminated in culinary school at Johnson & Wales.

His love of cooking began in high school at the Mainline Diner in Princeton where he worked as a cook. His culinary career continued in New Orleans at Arnaud’s and with Susan Spicer at the Bistro at Maison de Ville. Later in New York City, he cooked at Baby Jake’s, The Kitano Hotel, the Grand Hyatt, and finally in Philadelphia, at the Canopy Hotel. Dallas called many places home including New Orleans, the East Village, Key West, Brooklyn, Mount Kisco and Philadelphia, where his son, Liam, has attended Drexel University and will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in music this June.

Dallas’ passion for and expertise in fishing was legendary amongst his friends and fishing buddies. He also loved to ski, travel, ride his motorcycle and enjoy music with his family, longtime friends and co-workers. Dallas was a devoted and loyal papa to his son Liam, 22, his spouse of 24 years, Mary Novak Caskey, and a doting pet dad to Knuckles the pit bull and Lorelei the cat.

Dallas is also survived by his sisters, Diana Caskey of New York City and Julie Caskey of Piedmont, Calif.; his uncle and best man, Richard Kirvan; and the village of friends who were like family to him. His memory will be held dear by those fortunate enough to have known his kindness, humor and love.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Valley Green Inn at Wissahickon Creek, 6885 Forbidden Drive, Philadelphia Pa. 19118 on June 21 from 12 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, where he received care.