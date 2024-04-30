Curzio Has Had Major Positive Impact on Carmel Schools

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I am writing in support of the re-election of Trustee John Curzio to the Carmel Board of Education. John has been a longtime advocate for the taxpayers and students.

Mr. Curzio fought to successfully repeal the unnecessary 2019 transportation bond followed by voting to sell the property for over $3.4 million. This action will restore this commercial industrial property to the tax rolls, thus expanding our tax base to the benefit of our residential taxpayers.

Trustee Curzio was willing to represent the community’s will to oppose multiple multimillion-dollar bonds even when it meant that he would be brought up on unsuccessful removal charges and subjected to a court-like hearing for the high crime of exercising his First Amendment right to oppose excessive spending. John also strongly opposed several irresponsible budgets.

John Curzio cares about our students. He fought to save kindergarten in the recent budget debate and was instrumental in bringing Constitution Day to our schools. Mr. Curzio introduced the “Think Differently” initiative to the Carmel School District. This is a great initiative to support students and families with special needs.

He also serves as a sergeant in the New York City Police Department and has advocated for increased safety measures for our students, which is a top priority of our community. John has established open lines of communication between the school board and our town and county governments. In his role as chairman of the Facilities and Transportation Committee, he is working to honor all Carmel students who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country in the armed forces.

Our community would be well-served by voting to re-elect Trustee John Curzio to the Carmel Board of Education on Tuesday, May 21.

Giovanni Santana

Carmel