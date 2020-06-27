Cuomo: State Investigating Five COVID-19 Positives From Greeley Graduation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the state Department of Health to investigate potential COVID-19 exposures after five people who attended the June 20 Horace Greeley High School’s graduation ceremony tested positive for the virus.

Cuomo issued a statement Saturday after an individual who had recently traveled to Florida and attended the drive-in ceremony at the Chappaqua train station began showing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, four more people who attended the ceremony and had contact with the first positive case have also tested positive.

All five people are currently self-isolating.

In addition to the graduation ceremony, the first student participated in a non-school-related event on the same day, which was also attended by Greeley juniors and seniors and students from surrounding school districts, according to the governor’s office.

“New Yorkers have controlled the spread of this unprecedented virus by being smart and disciplined, and our progress to date is illustrated by the current low numbers of new cases and hospitalizations,” Cuomo said in a statement. “But as we are seeing in other states who reopened quickly, the pandemic is far from over and we need (to) stay vigilant. We’re prepared to do the aggressive testing and contact tracing required to slow and ultimately control any potential clusters of new cases like the one in Westchester County.”

Anyone who attended the graduation ceremony, Field Night event or events associated with graduation, which continued into June 21, must extend their quarantine until July 5, the end of the 14-day incubation period, said Town Supervisor Ivy Pool.

Pool said everyone must continue the quarantine even if their diagnostic test result for COVID-19 comes back negative.

The state Department of Health and the Westchester County Health Department are working with Chappaqua school officials to identify the individuals who attended the graduation ceremony and any subsequent gatherings where they may have been exposed. The New York State Contact Tracing Program is reaching out to identify anyone who attended the ceremony or subsequent gatherings and urging them to get tested.

It is uncertain how many people attended the ceremonies. While there were 336 graduating seniors, according to the Chappaqua School District, it was not immediately known how many members of the class participated or the number of family members, school personnel and security and law enforcement were at the site last Saturday.

Attendees were supposed to remain in their cars throughout the ceremony, but on local social media posts on Friday, it was mentioned that many of the graduates were interacting. Throughout the day on Friday, there had been growing speculation of a spiraling number of multiple positive tests of residents.

Deputy Supervisor Jeremy Saland said that it may seem extreme to quarantine everyone who attended the ceremony, but it is the responsibility of public health officials to protect people beyond the town’s borders. A small portion of students who attend the district live in Mount Pleasant.

“The governor’s decision to do this may not directly be based on the science and medicine but it’s an efficient way and the best way to ensure that the potential spread is limited,” Saland said.

It may also have an impact beyond the school community. On Saturday afternoon, the owner of the downtown gift shop Breeze announced via social media that the store would be closed until further notice because the family had attended their son’s graduation.

On June 14, the state issued guidance in hopes of ensuring any district which was planning to host a graduation ceremony to follow protective measures including social distancing, limits on attendees, face coverings and other steps. Part of the comprehensive public health response will be to determine whether the guidance had been followed.

Also on Saturday, Cuomo issued a new executive order that makes New York employees who voluntarily travel to high-risk states after June 25 ineligible for COVID-19 paid sick leave.

Look for updates as more information becomes available.