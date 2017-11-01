Cunzio Strives to Continue Making Difference on County Board

First-term County Legislator Margaret Cunzio believes she has done her due diligence serving the county and is ready for another term.

“When I took this position, I pledged to do 110 percent. It was not about me, it’s about representing the constituents and representing the district,” said Cunzio, a registered Conservative representing District 3 on the Board of Legislators. “I always try to walk a mile in someone’s shoes and think to myself if there is anything I can do to make Westchester more affordable.”

Throughout her first term, the Thornwood resident said she is proud of the headway made getting several projects off the ground or to move them forward.

Cunzio, 42, said approval of the first-of-its-kind 99-year lease for the proposed $1.2 billion biomedical complex at Valhalla’s Grasslands campus was a strong nonpartisan approach taken by the board. She added how the anticipated $9 million total tax revenue will be a boon to commerce, help taxpayers and small businesses, create jobs and increase property values.

“Economic development is really the key,” Cunzio said. “I was very proud of that project.”

Work to improve safety on hazardous Commerce Street in Hawthorne where a pedestrian was killed in 2013 and the progress made toward refurbishment of Miller House/Washington Headquarters in North White Plains and eventually transferring title of the historic site to North Castle has been satisfying.

“Even though this job is listed as a part-time position, if you do it well and you do it right, it’s really not,” Cunzio said. “You have to be at the table to be a voice and to raise your hand and represent the district. And I think I’ve done a very good job at doing that.”

Despite Westchester recently being named a fiscally stressed county by the state comptroller’s office, Cunzio said she would like to continue maintaining a steady tax levy. An increase would negatively impact residents on fixed incomes.

Cunzio added that she would rather improve economic development before raising taxes. She also wants to form a task force that explores creative ways municipalities can share services.

With her opponent, Democrat Daren Tolz, and many residents concerned about a potential Westchester County Airport privatization contract, Cunzio said she has not taken a position on the proposed project due to a lack of information. She has spent countless hours studying the airport Master Plan and meeting with environmental groups, airport managers and residents to gain a better grasp of the issue.

She said she couldn’t take a position on the airport until she sees all the facts.

“I live in the flight path. I grew up in Armonk. For me, it’s important to weigh out all the facts and we don’t have them,” Cunzio said. “I don’t know if it’s a good deal; you have to be objective, fair and you really have to look at the facts.”

On the Immigrant Protection Act (IPA), Cunzio said she couldn’t agree with legislation that law enforcement couldn’t support. She also questioned some legislators’ motivation, stating that the act was forced to a vote despite opposition.

“I felt that if we had continued to meet at the table and have a conversation we could have come up with legislation that could have been agreed upon unanimously, but we were cut off at the knees,” she said. “In my mind it wasn’t about the welfare of people, it was a political agenda because it was an election year.”

During the campaign, Tolz has questioned her commitment to the board. Cunzio was absent for the initial IPA vote because she was away for her 20th wedding anniversary. She said she appeared at every committee meeting to make suggestions and listen to all arguments.

Despite her opposition to the measure, she praised County Executive Rob Astorino for crafting an executive order to protect the immigrant community and District Attorney Anthony Scarpino for creating a safe place for immigrants to report crime without fear of deportation.

Tolz has alleged that she votes on issues the way Astorino expects her to.

“I’m actually a little offended by that, because as an independent woman, to assume that I would have to rely on a man to vote I think is kind of offensive,” Cunzio said. “I vote the way I feel is best for the district, so there are things we agree on and there are things we don’t agree on.”

If re-elected, Cunzio said she is going to dedicate herself to finding affordable housing opportunities for seniors and families so they aren’t forced to leave the county due to high property taxes.

“We need to take care of the people who live here and the people who raised their families here,” she said. “We really should make a conscientious effort to keep Westchester affordable.”

With several residents, including her opponent, comparing Republican and GOP-endorsed lawmakers to President Donald Trump, Cunzio stressed that what’s going on in Washington does not define Westchester.

“Being able to give back is why I got involved in this,” Cunzio said. “My goal is to make sure the county is a little bit better than when I came in. It’s not about me, it’s about the people.”