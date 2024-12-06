Croton Scores Highest Rating for NY Clean Energy Program

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson announced that it secured the most points in New York State’s Clean Energy Communities (CEC) Program, run by the NYS Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Croton earned 18,600 points, far beyond any of the more than 500 participating municipalities, the closest of which earned 14,000 by the time the program ended in early November.

During Croton’s eight-year involvement in the CEC program, its efforts secured almost $700,000 in grants. Those funds have supported projects such as converting building lighting to LEDs, installing solar panels, heat pumps and electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and replacing gas-driven cars with EVs.

“The Village of Croton-on-Hudson is committed to improving its infrastructure, cutting its carbon footprint, and investing in our future,” said Mayor Brian Pugh. “We commend all those who helped make this achievement possible, including the members of our Sustainability Committee, our Village staff, and the contractors that performed the work.”

Other grants secured by Croton have supported conversion of street lighting to LEDs, a food scrap recycling program, and a study of a local microgrid. Through another program, Croton is hosting installation of the largest solar canopy project on municipal property in the state. Located at its Croton-Harmon train station parking lot, that system will soon be producing 4.22 MW of clean solar power, cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions equivalent to taking almost 600 cars off the road.

Elizabeth Sun of the Hudson Valley Regional Council, which supported Croton’s efforts, said: “The village should be extremely proud of this accomplishment. Your community has truly gone above and beyond any others in the State and it would be remiss not to commemorate this incredible feat.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said: “As Chair of the Environmental Conservation Committee, I congratulate the Village of Croton-on-Hudson on this milestone and thank NYSERDA for its investment in our communities. NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities Program offers a vital framework for counties, cities, villages, and towns to navigate this shift towards sustainable energy practices. By providing support and resources, this program empowers local governments to reduce emissions, achieve energy goals, and build a greener future for generations to come.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said: “The Village of Croton’s participation in NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program is a stellar example of how a local and State government can come together to improve energy efficiency and provide more clean energy choices for New Yorkers. These intentional actions taken by the village reflect its leadership in driving positive change that will help lower energy costs as they leverage grant funding to build a healthier, more sustainable community.”

Lindsay Audin, Chair of the Croton-on-Hudson Sustainability Committee, said: “Croton-on-Hudson continues to lead New York State on clean energy, but we cannot do it alone. Our New York State is one of the most advanced states in this country when it comes to climate change. Nothing exemplifies that more than NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, which has allowed the village to invest in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and energy efficiency measures that will benefit our residents.”