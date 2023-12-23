Croton-Harmon to Honor “Iggy” in Memorial Service on Jan. 12

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Ray Gallagher

On Jan. 12, Croton-Harmon High will honor the memory of beloved Section 1 sports fanatic Steve “Iggy” Aguado, who, to know him, was to love him. Before his untimely passing last year, Iggy’s winters resembled the movie ‘Groundhog Day’: Sometimes you’d see him pop up at three different gyms in three different locations all on the same day, and then again the next day, over and over. He was a fixture at gymnasiums across Section 1, including the mecca, the Westchester County Center.

Iggy would lovingly rib Section 1 A.D’s and the bigwigs along the sports circuit, and he took great joy in watching athletes and fans in action; whether he was working the main scoreboard, sitting courtside with friends, headed toward the buffet at the back of the County Center or needling referee Howie Green about a questionable call.

“You’re that Gallagher, guy,” he quipped upon our first meeting. “Croton needs more coverage. Hey, take my picture!”

It was like 1990 or thereabouts as I walked past the scorer’s table at Croton High, and I’d never met him before, but, yeah, I quickly figured they broke the mold when they made the man #LovedMeSomeIggy.

“We are expecting a huge turnout for this celebration of Steve’s life from people locally and across the country, as many people are flying in for the event as he had such an impact on so many people and so many sporting events and programs across Westchester and surrounding areas,” said Kevin Gallagher (no relation), co-chair of the event along with Croton A.D. Bill Thom.

Aguado was a tremendous gift to all and an icon in Croton lore, serving as Croton’s chief sports ambassador.

“Everywhere he went he spread joy, made people smile and represented our village well,” Gallagher said.

Aguado was born in 1956 to lifelong Croton residents Charlie and Susan Aguado. At birth, he suffered a “minor brain injury” resulting in lifelong learning disabilities. Despite his “dare-say” handicaps, Iggy was always friendly to everyone he met; kind, personable and charming to the bone. He overcame all obstacles and lived a long life of service and commitment to Croton and the surrounding communities, especially in the sports arena.

“For over 65 years the residents of Croton looked out for Steve, who was known, liked,

and loved by all,” Gallagher said. “If you lived in Croton during that time, you knew Iggy and he knew you!”

The ceremony in his honor is due to start around 6:30 p.m. between the end of the Tigers’ girls’ game and the start of the boys’ game. A banner will be unveiled in his memory and January 12th will officially be declared “STEVE ‘IGGY’ AGUADO DAY” throughout the Village of Croton.

He loved Croton, he loved Ossining girls’ hoops and Coach Danny Ricci, he loved Hen Hud, he loved them all, and they, in turn, returned the love…

RIP, former Ossining Indian grid Coach Roger Rowe, a gentle giant, O-Town legend and true gentleman.