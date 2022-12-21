Croton-Harmon School Voters Approve Future Facilities Project

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Voters in the Croton-Harmon School District last week overwhelmingly approved a $45.5 million Future Facilities Capital Project by a margin of 809-215.

District officials said the project addresses current infrastructure-related items, preserves the integrity of school buildings and property, and creates student learning spaces that allow for collaboration, creativity, and future-driven teaching and learning. The project is tax-neutral and was intentionally crafted to not increase the tax levy for the community’s residents.

“On behalf of the Future Facilities Planning Team, I thank all those who took the time to learn about this plan and who came out to vote,” said Superintendent of Schools Stephen Walker. “I know our faculty, staff, and students are eager to learn and grow in flexible, inspiring spaces that enhance genuine collaboration, inquiry, and creativity.”

“As we continue development of our district’s new strategic plan, this facilities project will enable us to impact the learning experience for the Tigers of today, and tomorrow, through improved spaces for teaching and learning, the arts, and athletics. This project is truly about every student, every staff member, and the entire community,” he added.

The work that is planned as part of the Future Facilities Project is:

Croton Harmon High School: renovate the auditorium, cafeteria, and current music suite; create an innovative learning center and STEAM Center; and provide air conditioning to the cafeteria, music suite, and innovative learning center.

Pierre Van Cortlandt Middle School: renovate current spaces to create a new science classroom and new student services suite; improve the outdoor learning space; install new playing field, playground and fourth-floor conference suite; and provide air conditioning for the student services suite.

Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School: create outdoor amphitheater/performance space; convert the current library to a research and maker space; renovate the current gymnasium; and provide air conditioning for the kindergarten wing and cafeteria/multipurpose room.

Spencer Field Complex: install a synthetic turf field, new track, stadium lighting, bleachers and press box, concession stand, and restrooms; and improve site access and parking.

With the project now approved, district administrators will continue its work with KG+D Architects, faculty, staff members, and other stakeholders to continue the design process for the new and enhanced spaces throughout the district.