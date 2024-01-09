Croton Democrats are Looking for Candidates in This Year’s Election

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Dear Croton Residents,

We have an election this year in our beloved Village of Croton with two Village Board seats up for election in November. If you are interested in running for election for one of those seats and would like to seek the endorsement and support of the Croton Democrats or are contemplating doing so and have questions about the process, please e-mail me at michael.eisenkraft@gmail.com by Jan. 25.

Thanks so much.

Michael Eisenkraft

Chair, Croton Democrats