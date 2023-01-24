Croton Community Nursery School is Where a Child Can Still Be a Kid

For parents of children 18 months to four years old, please visit Croton Community Nursery School’s (CCNS) Open House this Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 25 Van Wyck St.

My son, Roland, is the third generation of my family to attend this charming, part-time, play-based staple of our community, and I am currently the nursery school board’s publicity chair. In today’s fast-paced world, where children are pushed ever earlier into full-day school preparation, CCNS remains a child-focused island of pure block-building joy. There are no rows of desks here; the school has a large and shaded outdoor play space, complete with sandbox, an oversized wooden train set and a real boat. Wonderful teachers and teacher assistants lead classrooms where most of the half-day is spent in child-led play, interspersed with reading, circle time and seasonal projects, lessons and songs.

This cooperative school is maintained largely by parent volunteers, and for generations, we parents have worked to make sure our kids are nurtured in an environment that puts their childhood first.

Space is limited. Please visit on Jan. 28 and see if becoming part of the Croton Community Nursery School is right for you.

Laroue Shatzkin

Cortlandt