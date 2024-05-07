Critique of Rep. Bowman Ignores Reasons for Anger at Israel’s Gaza Assault

I was disappointed to read last week’s online guest column by Andrew Vitelli (“Bowman Once Again Manages to Reach New Lows on Israel”). The disrespect Mr. Vitelli shows for Rep. Jamaal Bowman fails to acknowledge the many New Yorkers and other Americans who share Rep. Bowman’s views. The descriptions of him as “screaming” and “mocking” undermine the author’s credibility more than Congressman Bowman’s.

In his condemnation of Rep. Bowman and others, Mr. Vitelli relies on the tired but currently widespread practice of guilt by association. To him, Rep. Rashida Tlaib is “the closest Congress has to an open Hamas supporter,” dismissing her pain as a Palestinian American witnessing the ongoing massive destruction of her people and their homeland. Both congressional members are courageously doing their jobs, representing the increasing number of us who find it intolerable to be complicit in the ongoing assault on Gaza.

Mr. Vitelli also has some of his facts wrong; for example, claiming that Rep. Bowman stated “incorrectly” that Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Syria, an event that continues to be widely reported by reputable sources. And he refers to the charge of Israeli genocide as “baseless,” ignoring the International Court of Justice’s ruling to the contrary.

In demonizing so many, Mr. Vitelli undermines the civil dialogue which must precede a real, lasting peace. And while American antisemitism is real, it is completely different from the growing opposition to Israeli policy, including on U.S. campuses.

At Columbia, for example, the only violent assault to date has been AGAINST pro-Palestinian students, who were sprayed with chemical “skunk spray” by supporters of Israel. University administrators took no legal action against the aggressors, even as they outlawed peace-advocacy groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace. Fortunately, the proud Jewish tradition of social justice advocacy continues, with actions like the Seder in the Streets opposing Israeli and U.S. militarism.

Rep. Bowman has been clear in his opposition to U.S. support of the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, fully knowing that he would be subjected to a well-funded attack by AIPAC. His decision to put conscience ahead of political expediency shows great courage, and I am proud to be among his supporters. Our country’s massive military support of Israel makes us fully responsible for the inhumanity of the destruction of Gaza, and it must stop.

Joan Budd

Pleasantville