COVID-19 Cluster From Greeley Graduation Rises to 13 Positive Cases

The cluster of positive COVID-19 cases stemming from a single person who attended the recent Horace Greeley High School graduation has expanded to 13 as of Monday morning.

County Executive George Latimer confirmed the rising total and said additional updates related to the outbreak are expected.

The state Department of Health and the Westchester County Health Department continue to work with Chappaqua school officials to identify the individuals who attended the June 20 graduation ceremony at the Chappaqua train station, any subsequent gatherings where they may have been exposed and if there may be additional cases. The New York State Contact Tracing Program is reaching out to identify anyone who attended the ceremony or subsequent gatherings and is urging them to get tested.

County and state health officials also continue to implore anyone who attended the ceremony to quarantine. That includes those who attended a Field Night event or a non-school-related event on the same day that was attended by Greeley juniors and seniors and students from surrounding school districts that lasted into June 21.

Local, county and state officials warned that regardless of the results of a person’s COVID-19 test, their isolation must continue until July 5 if they attended any of those events.

“It becomes a problem because this is how the virus spreads, and it spreads when people who are contagious don’t modify their behavior, they don’t isolate, they don’t quarantine,” Latimer said Saturday.

The latest development comes a day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the state Department of Health to investigate potential COVID-19 exposures from the graduation.

He issued a statement after an individual who had recently traveled to Florida and attended the drive-in ceremony began showing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. By Saturday morning four more people who had attended and had contact with the first positive case were confirmed to have tested positive.

The first five people who tested positive are currently self-isolating.

“New Yorkers have controlled the spread of this unprecedented virus by being smart and disciplined, and our progress to date is illustrated by the current low numbers of new cases and hospitalizations,” Cuomo said in a statement. “But as we are seeing in other states who reopened quickly, the pandemic is far from over and we need (to) stay vigilant. We’re prepared to do the aggressive testing and contact tracing required to slow and ultimately control any potential clusters of new cases like the one in Westchester County.”

It is uncertain how many people attended the graduation and other events. While there were 336 graduating seniors, according to the Chappaqua School District, it was not immediately known how many members of the class participated in events or the number of family members, school personnel and security and law enforcement who were at the site on June 20.

A statement from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Ackerman mentioned that the graduation was a carefully-planned event that strictly followed the governor’s executive orders and state health guidelines. Clear guidance and protocols were continually communicated to graduates and families.

“Unfortunately, at the event, and despite police presence, numerous individuals failed to follow our protocols,” Ackerman stated.

Attendees were supposed to remain in their cars throughout the ceremony, but on local social media posts on Friday it was mentioned that many of the graduates were interacting.

Deputy Supervisor Jeremy Saland said that it may seem extreme to quarantine everyone who attended the ceremony, but it is the responsibility of public health officials to protect people beyond the town’s borders. A small portion of students who attend the district live in Mount Pleasant.

“The governor’s decision to do this may not directly be based on the science and medicine but it’s an efficient way and the best way to ensure that the potential spread is limited,” Saland said.

It may also have an impact beyond the school community. On Saturday afternoon, the owner of the downtown gift shop Breeze announced via social media that the store would be closed until further notice because the family had attended their son’s graduation.

On June 14, the state issued guidance in hopes of ensuring any district which was planning to host a graduation ceremony would follow protective measures including social distancing, limits on attendees, face coverings and other steps. Part of the comprehensive public health response will be to determine whether the guidance had been followed.

Look for updates as more information becomes available.