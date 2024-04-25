County’s First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary Opens in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Rick Pezzullo

White Plains officials, business owners and customers were in high spirits last Friday at a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially usher in Leafology, the first state-licensed recreational cannabis business in Westchester County.

“Thank you for investing in our community,” White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach said at the Apr. 19 event at 244 Main St.

Christopher Weldon, one of a trio of family-owned licensees, said plans for Leafology to set up shop in White Plains began in 2020. It took 33 months for Chief Operating Officer Raphael Bassalobre and investors to go through the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) licensing process.

“The location is phenomenal. It’s been a breath of fresh air working with city officials,” Weldon said. “We offer a different experience, a very personalized experience. We’re looking forward to many more years.”

The Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law on March 31, 2021 legalizing adult-use cannabis in New York State. The legislation created the OCM that is governed by a Cannabis Control Board to comprehensively regulate adult-use, medical, and hemp cannabis. The OCM issues licenses and develops regulations outlining how a business can participate in the growing industry.

Leafology, which had a soft opening last Oct., boasts having a team with decades of experience in cannabis and prides itself on providing superior customer service.

Jonathan Seti, the state’s only licensed Cannabis Ganjier, which involves two years of educational training in all aspects of marijuana, said he will be able to provide customers with unique knowledge of the products offered.

“The biggest misconception about cannabis is it’s just bad,” Seti said. “Cannabis is such a wonderful thing and we want to do our part to make sure everyone who comes here has the best experience.”

Leafology features a unique “Connoisseurs Corner,” a curation of a broad assortment of flower and cannabis concentrates. Cannabis is also available in pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, chocolate, tinctures, topicals and beverages.

“It’s about people and culture,” Weldon stressed.

Jennifer Furioli, executive director of the White Plains Business Improvement District, was on hand to welcome Leafology to the city.

“They had to go through a lot of hurdles. I’m happy they’re finally able to open their doors,” she said.

Leafology is open Mon. to Thur. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sun. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.