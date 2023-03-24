County IDA Votes on Financial Incentives for Two Projects in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has voted final and preliminary approval of financial incentives for two projects in downtown White Plains – an affordable housing complex for seniors and a transit-oriented development.

The IDA also heard a presentation of a cost-benefit analysis study for a workforce housing project in White Plains.

“The two projects approved by the IDA represent creative and innovative approaches to development that add to the vitality of our urban centers. The IDA financial incentives, which are provided at no cost to taxpayers, are paying dividends in further enhancing the high quality of life in our county,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

“The IDA is very pleased to provide preliminary and final approval of incentives for these exciting developments. In addition to creating construction jobs, they will provide renovated affordable housing for seniors and generate new street-level retail activity in downtown White Plains,” said Westchester County IDA Chairperson Joan McDonald.

At its February 24 meeting, the IDA Board heard a presentation for 8 Chester Avenue, a four-story, development in White Plains consisting of 74 units of workforce housing and 40 parking spaces. Nine units will be designated as affordable housing. The project site, which is located two blocks from the campus of White Plains Hospital, plans to offer rental units that are $500-$700 a month less than comparable newly constructed apartment units in White Plains.

The developer is requesting a sales tax exemption of $537,034 and a mortgage recording tax exemption of $152,700.

Meanwhile, the IDA voted preliminary approval of financial incentives for a $32.3 million renovation of Armory Plaza. Project developer The Related Companies is seeking to redevelop the elderly apartment complex located 35 South Broadway. Built in 1909, the four-story castle-like property is 100 percent affordable and benefits from a project-based Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment contract, which provides rental subsidy for the senior residents of the building.

The IDA also voted final approval of $481,562 in additional sales tax exemptions for Ginsburg Development Companies’ City Square project at 50 Main Street. In 2019, the mixed-use development was approved for a sales tax exemption of approximately $1.57 million. The additional sales tax exemption will be for completion of the final retail portion of the complex along 50 Main Street.

Located at the gateway to White Plains near the Metro-North train station, City Square is a major transit-oriented development featuring a mix of office, retail, restaurant space and residential apartments with a landscaped park.