Cortlandt Teen’s Journey from School Club to Gov Ball Stage

By Elaine Clarke

Simon Boyar tells all his percussion students that aspire to play professionally the same message: the difference between a dream and a goal is a plan of action.

“I take the dream seriously, but don’t sit there and act like it’s just all going to be okay—because it’s not,” Boyar said. “It’s a very competitive industry, it’s very hard, and you have to be the best and you want to even have a shot. And then once you get there, it’s all luck.”

When Boyar first met Dylan Spiro over two years ago for lessons at his music school, the Simon Boyar School of Drums and Percussion in Croton-on-Hudson, Boyar could see Spiro’s passion for the drums.

“I took him seriously,” Boyar explained. “That alone is a very powerful thing for a student who’s growing up and having a lot of trouble.”

Now Spiro—after seven years of hard work and a little bit of luck—plays with the Backfires, an indie rock band, and is about to perform this Saturday, June 7, at the Governor’s (Gov) Ball in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City (NYC).

“A lot of people, they think it’s going to come to them—when it’s not. In the end, if you really want it, you should go for it,” Spiro said. “I love [performing], and there’s nothing else I’d rather do.”

Performing with a band, Spiro said, has always been a goal of his. In 11th grade, Spiro, a Cortlandt Manor resident, started reaching out to people online and advocating for himself to whoever would respond, often being shut down because of his age. He also went to shows, making friends in the NYC music scene. Spiro said the support of his parents, but especially his mom, was essential.

“A lot of parents wouldn’t let their kids go late nights in the city,” Spiro said. “[My mom] always let me do this, which was super sweet. I feel like she knew it was gonna go somewhere.”

Before a gig with Jordan Dean, an NYC indie pop artist, in November of last year, Spiro noticed the frontman of the Backfires, Alex Gomez, outside of the venue. Spiro invited Gomez to watch his set, knowing that their old drummer had stepped away in October to pursue medical school.

After watching him play, Gomez told Spiro to audition for their upcoming tour. Several rounds of tryouts later, the Backfires invited Spiro to join last December, launching his career at 18 years old.

BAM!

While at Hendrick Hudson High School (HHHS), Spiro took every opportunity he could to play. He joined band, played percussion for orchestra, and volunteered for United Sound, a club where music students would help special needs students learn an instrument. However, he really found a home in HHHS gym teacher Bradley Fredman’s club, Band of Ambitious Musicians (BAM).

BAM is a music club founded in 2012 by Fredman. The club creates a space for students to explore their musical interests outside of the traditional ensembles. Spiro said for a student not particularly devoted to academics or athletics, BAM was a place for Spiro to be himself.

“Mr. Fredman understood me as a musician and a person,” Spiro said. “He helped me get through a lot of bad times I was having and showed me different music [techniques], and he understood how much I really cared about music.”

Spiro recently went back to HHHS to see Fredman and students play, and mentioned the club had grown since he left. Fredman highlighted the new musicians he jams with since Spiro left: guitarists, singers—even violin players.

“They’re so cool, and they don’t really get to be this person as much in their general classes, like they really get to be themselves,” Fredman said. “I appreciate that they feel comfortable there, because that’s what it’s about.”

In addition to the support of educators like Fredman, Spiro highlighted the guidance of his mentor Boyar.

“I’m not too good at reading music, to be honest. I’m pretty weak at that. But Simon pushed me to really get it done,” Spiro said. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here, because he kept my passion alive.”

As for Boyar, he said he saw Spiro grow as a percussionist, but even more as a person.

“He was a person of very few words when I met him, very socially awkward. Honestly, you wouldn’t even know that now,” Boyar said “He’s talkative, excited and extremely gracious.”

Fredman recently attended the NYC show on the Backfires’ tour with Spiro’s mother, where he said he witnessed Spiro “destroy the gig.”

“I’m standing with his mom and he throws the sticks out to the crowd. She’s like, ‘No, those are expensive!’” Fredman said. “Trust me, one day those are going to be paid for and then some.”

What’s Next

Spiro said he is super excited to play the festival. Personally, Spiro has never been to a music festival, let alone the Gov Ball.

“I was supposed to go last year for Post Malone,” Sprio said. “And then I had a show with Jordan, the other band I was in, and I canceled Gov Ball for that.”

Although Spiro experienced stage fright on tour, the 100,000 people on average a day that attend the Gov Ball don’t scare him.

“It’s a lot,” Spiro said. “But like you’re playing the same music, you’re playing the same thing.”

After Spiro graduates on June 20 from HHHS, all that’s on his horizon is working with the Backfires on their next album. When asked about a potential Plan B, he said that he’s open to going to college, but for now? There’s only music.

“I’m gonna wait it out because you’re never gonna get this time back, at this age,” he said. “So doing this now is beautiful and I really do believe that it’s gonna work out.”