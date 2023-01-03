Cortlandt Man Killed in One-Car Crash in Putnam Valley

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 65-year-old Cortlandt man was killed in a one-car crash Dec. 30 in Putnam Valley. According to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, at approximately 3 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a one-car accident on Route 301, approximately a mile west of the Taconic Parkway in Putnam Valley.

An investigation found that a vehicle being operated by James Cottrell, a resident of Cortlandt, was alone in his vehicle traveling eastbound when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway and traveled up the end of a guide rail where it overturned and struck a rock embankment.

Cottrell was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation as to the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Deputies and Sheriff Investigators were assisted at the scene by the Town of Kent Police Department, the Kent and Putnam Valley Fire Departments, and ambulance.