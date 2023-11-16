Cortlandt Man Killed in Crash by Alleged DWI Driver in Philipstown

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 52-year-old Cortlandt man was killed in a crash in the Town of Philipstown Saturday after his car was struck by a Hopewell Junction man who allegedly was driving while intoxicated.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, Marcos Martinez, 56, was heading north on Route 9 near Stone Ridge Rd. Nov. 11 about 9:45 p.m. when his vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and struck a southbound vehicle, driven by Joe Stubblefield, head-on.

Stubblefield was pronounced dead at the scene. His seven-year-old son, who was in the rear seat, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

Martinez was charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class D felony, Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and Failure to Use Designated Lane, a traffic infraction.

He was arraigned in Town of Philipstown Court and was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

The roadway was closed for more than five hours while the Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the New York State Police Crash Investigation Unit completed their investigation. The Putnam County District Attorney’s Office is also involved in the case.

A GoFundMe account created by a family friend, Dana Heffernan, has raised more than $10,000 for Stubblefield’s mother, Willene, for funeral expenses.

“We are all devastated by the unexpected loss of Joe. He was the best son, father, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew, friend that anyone could ever ask for. Joe was loved by many and will be missed so much!” Heffernan wrote.

“He was such a loving father to seven sons who are all heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. On November 11, 2023, Joe and his seven-year-old son were visiting with his other three sons. Everyone said their “I love you’s” and “goodbyes” and gave hugs not knowing that this would be the last…His son survived with non-life-threatening injuries but will forever have the memory of this horrific night. Seven boys, ages 24, 18, twins who are 17, 8, 7 and 3 now have to grow up without the presence of their dedicated father because someone decided to drink and drive. The drunk driver was not harmed at all. We want to give Joe the homecoming that he deserves.”

A Funeral Service for Stubblefield will be held Sat., Nov. 25, at Salem Tabernacle Church in Beacon, NY.