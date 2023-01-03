Cortlandt, Croton Democrats Looking for Residents Wanting to Serve

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As November’s elections slide into the rearview mirror, democracy rolls on and the Cortlandt Democratic Party and the Croton Democrats are beginning preparations for the November 2023 election cycle.

This year, in the Town of Cortlandt, there will be elections for town supervisor, two Town Board seats and one of the Cortlandt town justice positions. In the Village of Croton, there will be an election for mayor along with two village trustee positions.

If you are interested in seeking the Democratic Party endorsement for one of those positions, please e-mail us by Jan. 10.

Maria Slippen

Chair, Cortlandt Democratic Committee

mariaslippen@gmail.com

Michael Eisenkraft

Vice chair, Cortlandt Democratic Committee, chair of the Croton Democrats

michael.eisenkraft@gmail.com