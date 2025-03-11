Construction Begins on New Playground at Roselle Park

Work has begun at Roselle Park on a new playground. Teardown for the park on Weskora Avenue began in late February, making way for new equipment to be installed in April.

Pleasantville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Mike Newman explained why the village is replacing the playground equipment.

“All three playgrounds here in Pleasantville are 20-plus years old, so we started the process of identifying how we want to replace those,” he said.

Roselle Park has the second of three playgrounds to be upgraded. Around this time last year, the playground at Nannahagan Park on Lake Street was replaced. The same will happen to Soldiers and Sailors Park on Manville Road this fall.

“With all three playgrounds we essentially wanted to enhance what we had, to put something back that’s better,” Newman said. “We wanted them all to be a little different.”

He said the village prioritized playground designs that encouraged creative and active play, and had inclusive pieces. You can view the full design for the new Roselle Park playground here.

As was the case for Nannahagan Park last year, the playground design was selected by an eight-person committee.

“We put a survey out to the community with questions to see if anyone would be interested in joining our committee to help design the new playground,” Newman said. “The idea was to have couple members on this committee from each of the neighborhoods.”

He also chose members based on the age range of their children and whether they would would be frequent users of the playgrounds.

A community build for the new Roselle Park playground will take place April 11-12. If you are interested in taking part, see the flyer in this article.

To read this article on Pleasantville Press, the Pace student reporter website, click here.