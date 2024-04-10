Completion of 70-Apartment Senior Project in Greenburgh Marked

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State and community leaders gathered last week to celebrate the completion of Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments, a new $38 million affordable development in Greenburgh.

Planning for the project, a joint venture by the Greenburgh Housing Authority and Georgica Green Ventures, LLC, began in 2012. The three-story building with 70 one-bedroom units replaces six outdated buildings that had 30 apartments.

“When I was first approached about this I had a full head of hair,” quipped balding Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. “This was a long struggle with many delays but the fight was worth it. We need much more affordable housing.”

Many of the existing tenants who lived in the former buildings had to temporarily relocate while construction took place.

“This is a great example of reuse and redevelopment of public housing,” said Westchester County Deputy Executive Ken Jenkins.

Shared building amenities include a first-floor laundry room, computer room, community room, large lobby area and a commercial kitchen. Each apartment has energy efficient appliances and fixtures. There are 43 parking spaces reserved for tenants.

The apartments are in walking distance of the Theodore H. Young Community Center in Greenburgh that provides educational, cultural and recreational opportunities.

“This marks a significant moment in our journey,” said James Robinson, commissioner of the Greenburgh Housing Authority. “This is just the beginning. The best is yet to come.”