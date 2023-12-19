Company Email: Hayworth Leaving Optum

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

Optum Health, in an internal company email obtained Tuesday by The Examiner, announced the departure of Dr. Scott Hayworth, effective on Friday, Dec. 29.

No specific reason was given for Hayworth’s exit.

Hayworth, who joined Optum Health in 2020 following the acquisition of CareMount Medical, began as an OB-GYN in 1988 and later served as president and chief executive officer at Mount Kisco Medical Group, or MKMG, which was rebranded as CareMount in 2016.

In 2021, his responsibilities expanded to include overseeing the Optum Tri-State region as market president and CEO.

“During his leadership, both the region and its medical groups experienced significant growth and transformation, serving 1.6 million patients across over 600 locations,” the letter stated, which was signed by Dr. Amar A. Desai, who was named chief executive officer of Optum Health in July 2023.

Over the past year, Examiner Media Publisher Adam Stone has published a series of 11 investigative style columns, chronicling patient concerns and systemic issues that initially emerged before Optum’s acquisition, and heightened after the company entered the market.

The most recent installment in the series, published this week, revealed the outsourcing of the pre-certification process to an Indian firm, and related care coordination disruption for patients.

In the past year, Hayworth assumed a national role within Optum Health, “leveraging his expertise to help drive growth across the country in support of mergers, acquisitions and new strategic partnerships,” according to Desai’s letter.

“Over the course of his career, Scott has built a reputation as an authority on practice administration, multispecialty group management and adaptation to a rapidly evolving health care environment — including the transition to value-based care,” Desai’s letter also said.

Hayworth has served as chairman of the board of the American Medical Group Association and associate dean at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

He’s also linked to private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners, as a Healthcare Advisory Board senior advisor.

Hayworth’s wife, Dr. Nan Hayworth, a Republican, was elected to represent the 19th Congressional District in the fall of 2010. After redistricting, in 2012, Hayworth ran for reelection in the new 18th district, losing to Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney.