Community’s Generosity Made Holiday Season Joyous for So Many

The Community Food Pantry at St. Mary’s was so blessed this holiday season by the generosity of the community.

On Thanksgiving over 300 families received a turkey and all the makings for a Thanksgiving dinner. This was made possible by the donation of over 300 turkeys from the community.

For Christmas, over 270 families received all the makings for a Christmas dinner – with a choice of meats, and 490 children received Christmas gifts.

So many individuals, businesses and organizations contributed that it would be impossible to name everyone, and I would surely forget someone, which I would not want to do.

I do, however, need to call out just a few people for their over-the-top contributions. Ed Lachterman and the Yorktown Lions Club gathered cash donations and turkeys and hams from their organization, several businesses in the area and individuals, contributing over $1,500 in cash and hundreds of turkeys and hams. Giulio Elisio contributed over 100 chickens and turkeys.

Rick Pezzullo gave us two front page stories in The Northern Westchester Examiner to ask for donations of food and gifts, resulting in many, many donations. I received so many calls saying, “I saw the article in the paper, and want to make a donation.” The teachers, staff and students at Brookside School collected over 850 toys for our gift distribution – absolutely amazing.

Thank you to all who contributed to make a joyous holiday for those in need in our community.

And a special thank you to all our volunteers who work tirelessly every week to provide for those in need in our community.

Cynthia Secor-Smith

Warden/Director of Operations, Community Food Pantry, St. Mary’s Church

Mohegan Lake