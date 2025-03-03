Common Dance Injuries and Prevention Strategies

By Michal Kirschtel, MScPT

As a physical therapist at ProClinix in Ardsley, I specialize in treating dancers, and I’ve seen firsthand the impact that injuries can have on their performance and long-term health. With a background as a dancer myself, I can relate to the challenges that come with the physical demands of dance. Over time, I’ve had my own experiences with injuries, with an untreated ankle sprain and shin splint, which led to a long-term problem that could have been avoided with early intervention and physical therapy. These experiences have shaped my understanding of injury prevention and recovery. In this article, I’ll discuss some of the most common injuries dancers face and share evidence-based strategies to reduce the risk of injury.

Dance injuries are particularly common in the lower extremities and spine due to the repetitive and high-impact nature of movements. While injuries can occur anywhere, the feet, ankles, knees, hips, and spine tend to bear the brunt of the stress. Low back pain (LBP) is one of the most prevalent injuries in dance, particularly in ballet. Research shows that up to 75% of ballet dancers will experience low back pain at some point in their careers. The repetitive strain on the lumbar spine, coupled with poor posture or lack of core stability, is a primary contributor to this issue. Without proper intervention, what begins as a mild discomfort can evolve into chronic pain, which can be debilitating for a dancer.

Foot and ankle injuries, such as sprains and tendinopathies, are also widespread among dancers. These injuries are particularly common in ballet dancers, where movements such as jumping, landing, and holding positions on pointe put significant pressure on the feet and ankles. Dancers with hypermobility in their joints are at a heightened risk because the excessive range of motion can cause instability in the tendons and ligaments. When these injuries are not addressed with proper rehabilitation, they can turn into recurring issues.

Shin splints, or medial tibial stress syndrome, are a common overuse injury, due to repetitive, and high-impact activities. The condition involves pain along the inner shin due to inflammation of the muscles, tendons, and bone tissue. Research shows that shin splints are often caused by sudden increases in activity, poor footwear, improper technique, and inadequate recovery. These factors lead to excessive stress on the tibia, and if untreated, shin splints can progress to more serious injuries like stress fractures. Early intervention through rest, proper conditioning, and addressing biomechanical issues is key to preventing further injury.

Knee injuries, including patellofemoral pain syndrome, are another concern for dancers. This injury typically arises from misalignment of the knee, often due to imbalances in muscle strength or flexibility. Dancers frequently engage in deep knee flexion and perform rapid turns, which place stress on the patella. This strain can lead to pain around the kneecap and, if left untreated, can cause long-term damage to the joint. Like many other dance-related injuries, knee pain can often be prevented with attention to proper form and technique.

Moreover, hip injuries such as femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) are common, particularly in ballet, where excessive rotation of the hips is required for positions like arabesques or grand pliés. FAI occurs when the bones of the hip joint don’t fit together properly, leading to friction and, over time, pain. Similarly, snapping hip syndrome—caused by tendons or muscles snapping over the bones of the hip—can also result from the extreme ranges of motion in many dance forms, especially ballet.

Preventing Injuries in Dance

The key to preventing injuries in dance is a proactive approach that combines strength, flexibility, and proper technique. One of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of injury in dance is by strengthening the core and pelvic muscles. These muscle groups are essential for maintaining proper alignment and supporting the spine during dynamic movements. A strong core helps stabilize the pelvis and lower back, which is particularly important for movements like jumps, turns, and lifts. By focusing on strengthening the core and pelvic muscles, dancers can reduce the strain on their lower back and lower extremities, minimizing the risk of injury.

Dancers with hypermobility in their joints need to pay special attention to strengthening. Hypermobility increases the risk of joint instability, which can lead to tendinopathies and sprains. By strengthening the muscles around the hips, knees, and ankles, dancers can provide more stability to their joints, reducing the likelihood of overuse injuries. Additionally, proper technique and alignment are crucial in injury prevention. When dancers maintain neutral pelvic alignment and engage their core throughout each movement, they are less likely to place unnecessary strain on their muscles and joints.

Maintaining cardiovascular fitness is another important component of injury prevention. Aerobic conditioning helps dancers build stamina, which enables them to perform physically demanding routines without overloading their muscles and joints. A well-rounded fitness program that incorporates aerobic exercise supports not only cardiovascular health but also better posture and alignment, both of which are essential for reducing the risk of injury during training and performance.

Rest and recovery are equally critical in preventing injuries. Many dance injuries occur when dancers push through fatigue without allowing their bodies adequate time to recover. Incorporating rest days into training schedules, getting sufficient sleep, and practicing proper nutrition all contribute to the body’s ability to repair and rebuild muscle tissues. Without enough rest, the body becomes more susceptible to overuse injuries, which is why recovery is just as important as training itself.

By focusing on core strength, proper alignment, joint stability, and adequate recovery, dancers can significantly reduce their risk of injury. When injuries do occur, early intervention and physical therapy are key to preventing them from becoming chronic issues. At Proclinix, we are committed to helping dancers stay injury-free and recover quickly if they do get injured. If you are a dancer dealing with pain or simply looking to improve your performance, our team is here to help you stay healthy and perform at your best.

Michal Kirschtel, MScPT is a Physical Therapist at ProClinix Sports Physical Therapy & Chiropractic in Ardsley. For any questions regarding her article or to learn more about ProClinix, feel free to reach out to her at 914-801-8811 or via email at mkirschtel@proclinix.com. In addition to their Ardsley location, ProClinix has other convenient locations in Armonk, Larchmont, Pleasantville, Tarrytown, West Harrison, and Yorktown.