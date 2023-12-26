Coming Together for Kwanzaa, Hanukkah Lighting in Peekskill

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A celebratory candle lighting for Kwanzaa and Hanukkah was cheered by a crowd of more than 60 people who huddled together at Peekskill’s gazebo last Thursday evening in teeth-chattering cold.

It was the second annual candle lighting that started last year with a collaboration between the NAACP’s Peekskill branch and First Hebrew Congregation.

The non-religious, hour-long ceremony featured prayers by Pastor James Perry, senior pastor of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, and First Hebrew Congregation Rabbi Dana Bogatz. Perry and Bogatz spoke of resistance to antisemitism and racism.

“Real antisemitism is out there,” Bogatz said. “Especially since the beginning of the war in Israel. Acts of antisemitism have gone up 400 percent, which is very terrifying. But here we know we have a community that cares about us.”

Perry acknowledged how the diverse Peekskill community has grown to respect all of its members.

“It’s wonderful to know that regardless of which branch of tradition you come from, you have not forsaken getting together tonight,” Perry said. “Peekskill does not forsake gathering. Ever. When it comes to lifting each other up regardless of what the circumstances happen to be, Peekskill excels at it.”

The highlight of the evening was a presentation by about 10 seventh- and eighth-grade Peekskill Middle School students who recited the seven symbols and principles of Kwanzaa. The students are a part of My Sisters’ Circle, a local group that helps build self-esteem and stresses the importance of community.

Praising the students and hoping they will one day continue the type of collaboration that led to the candle lighting event was Priscilla Augustin, president of the NAACP’s Peekskill branch.

“These young ones who are singing and speaking, they will continue this work,” Augustin said. “This is unity. We’re not just Black or Irish. We’re one body. We call for everybody to live in peace, for the world, for Peekskill, Cortlandt, Carmel. We’re calling for peace and justice and that we begin to unite and love one another as much as we can.”

Charles Newman, who organized the event last year with then-NAACP Peekskill president Valerie Eaton, said he was grateful to again hold the event and how important it was to shine a light on racism and intolerance.

“We are declaring here that we don’t pay heed to those who thrive on hate of the ‘other,’ demagogues who espouse more than the traditional dog whistles and are open with their hate and rail against people, most of whom are people of color,” Newman said. “When we come together in the face of targeted violence against Black people in supermarkets and churches, against Jews on the streets, it’s to shine a light on the mutual values we share as human beings.”

Leading the group in song was Bria K. Waterman, known as Bria the Artist, who sang “Lift Every Voice” and Amy Hersh of Temple Israel of Northern Westchester in Croton-on-Hudson, who played guitar and sang “Light One Candle.”

Rabbi Jennifer Jaech of Temple Israel said the candle lighting was timely.

“It’s important to show that when divisiveness and hate feels like its winning and racism and antisemitism is ongoing, that we put out a positive message with events like this,” Jaech said.

Among the local officials attending the candle lighting was Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie, Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg (D-Ossining), Peekskill Councilman Ramon A. Fernandez and the city’s Deputy Mayor Patricia Riley.

“This is a very important event to have especially in these tough times in our nation and in our world,” Riley said. “Being together is never something we should take for granted. It’s what Peekskill does best. We are living cohesively together. When times get tough and even when times are good, we’re here for each other.”