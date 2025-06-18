Coming Soon on the Pod…

We caught up with State Senator Pete Harckham yesterday for a new Local Matters Westchester episode, recapping the just-completed Albany legislative session. As chair of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee, he discussed packaging reduction efforts and other environmental priorities.
He also reflected on attending Saturday’s “No Kings” protest in Mount Kisco and how his tone had to shift in a hurry when delivering the shocking news of the politically motivated shootings in Minnesota.
