Club Fit-Sponsored Teams of the Season Spring 2025: Pleasantville Girls Lax and Somers Boys Lax

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.







Somers Romped to NYS Title, Earned Club Fit-Sponsored Examiner-Area Team of Spring

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor

When something good happens at Somers, it tends to stick around some, like the three-straight NYSPHSAA Class A football championships and four titles overall the Tuskers have won since 2016.

Well, it took 16 years for the Somers’ boys lacrosse team to win its first Section 1 title since 2009, and they don’t intend to wait around like that again after defeating then-top-ranked and five-time reigning sectional champion Rye, 12-7, before turning its attention to the NYSPHSAA Class C tournament where Coach of the Year Jordan Hirsch’s Tuskers (19-3) made mini-speeds of their competition en route to the first boys’ lax state title school history.

Other boys’ teams – including the history-making Class AA Fox Lane and Class B Putnam Valley baseball clubs – were under significant consideration after losing in heartbreaking fashion in the state finals, but in the end Somers secured the Club Fit-sponsored Examiner-area Boys’ Team of the Spring Season.

After Rye, top-ranked Somers runs up three state playoff wins by a combined 67-31, including 19-11 lathering of Jamesville-DeWitt at Hobart and William Smith Colleges where the Section 3 champion Red Rams (17-4), ranked co-No.1, lost in the state finals for a third consecutive year.

Previously, Tusker All-American Miguel Iglesias and Matt Mayfield had the Tuskers popping in a 19-11 triumph of Section 11 power Wantagh nd a 27-6 beatdown of Section 4 champ Maine-Endwell.

Pleasantville Girls’ Lax Tabbed Club Fit ‘Team of Season’

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor

In one of the closest calls in Examiner Media history, the Pleasantville girls’ lacrosse team was honored for its historical season by securing the Club Fit-sponsored ‘2025 Girls’ Spring Team of the Season’ after the Class D Panthers, ranked No.5 in NYS, waltzed off with the first Section 1 title in school history.

Without question, the state-ranked (No.9), fifth-seeded Class B Yorktown girls’ lax team was up for sincere consideration after winning its 13th Section 1 championship by taking out No.1 seed Fox Lane in the semis and second-seeded reigning sectional champion Horace Greeley in the finals.

In the end, though, Pleasantville, which defeated Yorktown 12-6 in the regular season, stood atop the podium in our minds after defeating its three sectional playoff foes by a combined 59-28 score, including a 12-6 title triumph over then-nine-time defending champion Bronxville to reach the first round of the NYSPHSAA tournament for the first time ever. The Panthers (17-3), led by Section 1 Coach of the Year Hannah Tiso, finally met their match in a 21-5 season-ending loss to mighty Long Island power Cold Spring Harbor, ranked No.1 in NYS, which broke open a 4-3 game with a run for the ages.

Along the way, All-Section sophomore Faith Brown surpassed 300 career points-and-counting, making her way to the top of the Panther all-time scoring list (as a sophomore!). Along with Brown, the team was fueled by All-Section competitors Ella Collins and Samantha Schultz, not to mention the deepest roster in school history and a slew of uber-talented underclassmen.