Club Fit-Sponsored Teams of the Season Spring 2025: Pleasantville Girls Lax and Somers Boys Lax
Somers Romped to NYS Title, Earned Club Fit-Sponsored Examiner-Area Team of Spring
By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays
When something good happens at Somers, it tends to stick around some, like the three-straight NYSPHSAA Class A football championships and four titles overall the Tuskers have won since 2016.
Well, it took 16 years for the Somers’ boys lacrosse team to win its first Section 1 title since 2009, and they don’t intend to wait around like that again after defeating then-top-ranked and five-time reigning sectional champion Rye, 12-7, before turning its attention to the NYSPHSAA Class C tournament where Coach of the Year Jordan Hirsch’s Tuskers (19-3) made mini-speeds of their competition en route to the first boys’ lax state title school history.
Other boys’ teams – including the history-making Class AA Fox Lane and Class B Putnam Valley baseball clubs – were under significant consideration after losing in heartbreaking fashion in the state finals, but in the end Somers secured the Club Fit-sponsored Examiner-area Boys’ Team of the Spring Season.
After Rye, top-ranked Somers runs up three state playoff wins by a combined 67-31, including 19-11 lathering of Jamesville-DeWitt at Hobart and William Smith Colleges where the Section 3 champion Red Rams (17-4), ranked co-No.1, lost in the state finals for a third consecutive year.
Previously, Tusker All-American Miguel Iglesias and Matt Mayfield had the Tuskers popping in a 19-11 triumph of Section 11 power Wantagh nd a 27-6 beatdown of Section 4 champ Maine-Endwell.
Pleasantville Girls’ Lax Tabbed Club Fit ‘Team of Season’
By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays
In one of the closest calls in Examiner Media history, the Pleasantville girls’ lacrosse team was honored for its historical season by securing the Club Fit-sponsored ‘2025 Girls’ Spring Team of the Season’ after the Class D Panthers, ranked No.5 in NYS, waltzed off with the first Section 1 title in school history.
Without question, the state-ranked (No.9), fifth-seeded Class B Yorktown girls’ lax team was up for sincere consideration after winning its 13th Section 1 championship by taking out No.1 seed Fox Lane in the semis and second-seeded reigning sectional champion Horace Greeley in the finals.
In the end, though, Pleasantville, which defeated Yorktown 12-6 in the regular season, stood atop the podium in our minds after defeating its three sectional playoff foes by a combined 59-28 score, including a 12-6 title triumph over then-nine-time defending champion Bronxville to reach the first round of the NYSPHSAA tournament for the first time ever. The Panthers (17-3), led by Section 1 Coach of the Year Hannah Tiso, finally met their match in a 21-5 season-ending loss to mighty Long Island power Cold Spring Harbor, ranked No.1 in NYS, which broke open a 4-3 game with a run for the ages.
Along the way, All-Section sophomore Faith Brown surpassed 300 career points-and-counting, making her way to the top of the Panther all-time scoring list (as a sophomore!). Along with Brown, the team was fueled by All-Section competitors Ella Collins and Samantha Schultz, not to mention the deepest roster in school history and a slew of uber-talented underclassmen.
